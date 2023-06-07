Rivers run through it

From the windows of Denver Water’s new lab on Hydro’s third floor, the restored riverfront is a splash of green in a landscape that takes in the river, the city, and the peaks of the Front Range, still snowcapped in early June. The lab, which combined with office space occupies 26,000 square-feet, replaces an 8,700 square-foot facility that was built more than 60 years ago on the grounds of the Marston Water Treatment Plant in southwest Denver.

“This is where Denver Water’s water quality experts will perform nearly 200,000 tests every year to ensure our water is always at the highest standard,” said Tom Roode, the utility’s chief operations and maintenance officer.

While these experts used to work in a facility largely hidden from the public, they will soon be working in a space where windows allow Hydro visitors to watch sample preparation and other tasks. In time, according to Alfonso Gonzales, the lab’s manager, Denver Water will find other ways to engage the public and connect them with a process that assesses the quality of water that is collected in the mountains and distributed to their taps.

“I’m excited for when we get the educational component going to let youth know this is a viable career path,” Gonzales said.

First, the lab will complete the process for certification over the next two to four weeks and then become operational. Lab technicians will adapt to new workflows as they prepare to conduct multiple tests on the 200 or more water samples arriving at the lab each day.

The lab is divided into sections, with high-tech instruments appropriate to each sensing even the tiniest quantities of trace chemicals, elements, and organic compounds. The Colorado Department of Health and Environment certifies and monitors Denver Water and other water providers, overseeing compliance with state and federal guidelines meant to shield the public from exposure to dozens of contaminants, including microbiological impurities.

Denver Water does its microbiological testing at another lab. At Hydro, water technicians will test water samples for even trace amounts of regulated chemicals. Betsi and Brandi are inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometers, tasked to examine treated and raw water for any of 28 metals ranging from boron and beryllium to arsenic.

Beyond regulations focused on safety, Denver Water technicians also monitor for compounds that can give rise to unwanted tastes and smells. These include the natural compounds geosmin and MIB, which are associated with the earthy, musty smell many people detect outdoors after a rainstorm.

The visibility of Denver Water’s new lab is already making a difference in connecting with the public and reaching potential employees. Kim Unger, a senior communications specialist at Denver Water, recalled how a colleague had a conversation at the Hydro opening celebration with a soon-to-be college graduate who now has started in a position with Denver Water.

“This just puts us on the map,” she said.