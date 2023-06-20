Photo gallery: CSU, Fort Collins celebrates Juneteenth

Community members from across Colorado State University and Northern Colorado participated in a three-day celebration for Juneteenth.

The FoCo Juneteenth committee was formed by Bridgette Johnson, Louise Cutler and Northern Colorado community organizations in 2021 to correct widely spread misinformation about Juneteenth by bringing the Freedom Day Celebration to life in northern Colorado.

Led by volunteers and advocates from the community, the organization aims to celebrate Black and African American culture through an annual Juneteenth celebration.