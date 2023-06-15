Photo gallery: 2,700 attend first Lagoon Concert Series event

With the arrival of the Lagoon Concert Series, summer is officially here at Colorado State University. More than 2,700 attended the first concert, with Northern Colorado’s Funky Business kicking off the annual tradition on June 14.

The free concerts — with five more to come — on the Lory Student Center’s west lawn are scheduled throughout June and July. The concerts are scheduled on select Wednesdays throughout June and July from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The Lagoon Concert Series has been a signature summertime tradition at CSU for more than 25 years. Summer campus concerts date back to the 1970s and 1980s, but it wasn’t until the 1997 Spring Creek Flood that the concerts became an annual tradition.