Peace Corps Director Spahn visits CSU; tribute garden donations still needed

Peace Corps Director Carol Spahn visited CSU on Monday, April 24.

Over the course of the day, more than 120 students, staff, alumni and community members came to campus to welcome her and to honor CSU’s rich ties with the Peace Corps.

The largest event included more than 90 guests, who were able to hear more about current affairs and the future for the Peace Corps during a facilitated dialogue between Spahn and KUNC’s Stephanie Daniel.

Another highlight involved students from across campus, who were able to learn more about Spahn’s international career path and opportunities with the Peace Corps.

Thanks to CSU’s commitment and the generosity of several donors, CSU has most of the funding needed to fully construct the CSU Peace Corps Tribute Garden, which is planned west of the Lory Student Center Theatre. Some anonymous donors recently committed to doubling the amount of each gift, up to $10,000, but more help is needed. Those interested in supporting the Peace Corps can give through CSU’s Day of Giving on Thursday, May 4, or through the Peace Corps giving page.