Parking impacted by Drums Along the Rockies

The rhythmic sound created by some of the best drum corps in the nation will fill Canvas Stadium Saturday, July 15, as Drums Along the Rockies comes to campus.

The annual event, managed by Ascend Performing Arts, will affect parking and travel near Canvas Stadium on Saturday.

The following lots will be closed to student and employee parking:

All day Friday and Saturday, the parking lots directly north of Canvas Stadium along Meridian Avenue (446 and 475).

All day Saturday, the parking lot directly west of Canvas Stadium (240).

Beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, the lot on the northeast corner of Hughes Way and Meridian Avenue (412) and the lot south of Canvas Stadium along Lake Street (585).

Beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, parking along Hughes Way (210), the lot due west of Ingersoll (215) and the lot on the corner of Shields and Lake streets (245).

Beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, the lot west of Morgan Library (425).

The following roads around Canvas Stadium will be closed beginning at 3 p.m. on Saturday:

Meridian Avenue from Hughes Way to Lake Street.

Pitkin north of Canvas Stadium.

All roads and parking lots will reopen at 11 p.m. Saturday.

For event information, visit Drums Along the Rockies.