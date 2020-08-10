Pam Jackson: Woman of Distinction

Pam Jackson, associate vice president for University Communications at Colorado State University, has been named a 2020 Woman of Distinction by BizWest, publisher of business news for Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley.

Jackson is honored in the category of Education, selected by a committee of previous honorees. The award, which celebrates women in Northern Colorado committed to the community who exemplify the best of success in business, philanthropic and government organizations, has been presented annually since 2009.

To be awarded this honor, recipients must have shown a long-standing commitment and made significant contributions in their field; demonstrated innovation and creativity; been civic minded and made significant achievements; and been a role model for others.

Jackson, who served 18 months as the interim vice president of the communications division until July 1, holds a bachelor’s, master’s and a Ph.D. in economics from CSU. With an extensive background as a television news producer, she taught for 14 years on the CSU journalism faculty. She is proud to be a first-generation college student and faculty member and has focused much of her time and energy on mentoring students and improving opportunities for them to succeed in their college careers and beyond.

“We are delighted to recognize 13 exceptional women this year for their achievements,” said Jeff Nuttall, BizWest publisher.

Previous honorees from CSU include Kathy Phifer in 2010, for founding School is Cool, which just donated its 50,000th backpack full of school supplies to Poudre School District for students in need; Cara Neth in 2016, in recognition of her long career managing presidential communications for CSU, a role that has expanded with her new position as director of executive communication for the CSU System; and Christine Chin in 2018, for her work developing and implementing CSU’s blended classroom/online executive master’s in business administration degree program and reimagining the College of Business’ executive education professional-development programs.

This year’s recognition ceremony will be a free livestream virtual event, Aug. 26, 4-6 p.m. For details and to register, go to the BizWest website.