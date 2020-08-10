It was a unique challenge, but volunteers once again helped the School is Cool backpack program succeed in its mission to give students in Poudre School District the best possible chance to succeed.

School is Cool, now in its 29th year, stuffed 2,800 backpacks with high-quality, grade-specific supplies for PSD students in grades K-12. And for the first time in program history, School is Cool provided 300 CSU students with supplies for the fast-approaching school year.

Those numbers helped push the total number of backpacks provided past 50,000 – an impressive figure when you consider 66 backpacks were distributed when the program debuted in 1992. Funding comes from the Bohemian Foundation, CSU Bookstore and hundreds of employees, alumni and community members willing to lend a hand.

“It really was an amazingly successful year,” said School is Cool founder Kathy Phifer. “We were presented with so many challenges because of COVID-19, but our donors and volunteers really came through. PSD requested 300 more backpacks than we normally provide, and CSU requested supplies for another 300 students impacted by the pandemic, but our supporters made it happen.”