Open forum on 2023-24 budget slated for Thursday, June 29

The Colorado State University community is invited to attend an open forum on the 2023-24 budget from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 29.

The Division of University Operations will host the hybrid meeting in the Lory Student Center, Room 390, and on Microsoft Teams. No RSVP is required, and the session will be recorded.

The budget open forum will feature an update on the university incremental budget and will include a Q&A session. Panelists will include:

Brendan Hanlon, vice president for university operations/CFO

Angie Nielson, director of the Office of Budgets

Rick Miranda, executive vice president

The CSU Board of Governors approved the 2023-24 budget on June 8.