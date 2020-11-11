Nov. 19 lecture to cover the potential of veterinary biobanking

Precision medicine – targeting a treatment based on an individual’s genetics, environment, and lifestyle – is not an approach reserved just for humans. In veterinary clinics and hospitals across the country, family pets are also receiving this top-notch treatment, not only to address their ailments but also to help inform future medical care for humans.

One aspect of precision medicine is biobanking, or the collection, storage, and distribution of blood and tissue samples from animal species for the purposes of biomedical research.

Dr. Marta Castelhano, the director of the Cornell Veterinary Biobank at Cornell University, will discuss the role of veterinary biobanking in precision medicine in a virtual lecture hosted by the Columbine Health Systems Center for Healthy Aging at Colorado State University. The talk, “Banking on a New Understanding,” will be held over Zoom at noon on Thursday, Nov. 19, and will cover the impact of biobanking on advancing biomedical research.

At Cornell, Castelhano oversees every step of the biobanking process, from the identification of animals who experience illnesses and conditions of interest to the animal owner’s consent for research participation and the delivery of biological samples to a researcher.

Bench-to-bedside research

Current studies at the Cornell Veterinary Biobank are investigating how urinary stones form in select dog breeds and how targeted therapies can affect canine cancers such as hemangiosarcoma and lymphoma. Researchers are also collecting samples to develop a genetic screening test for Legg-Calve-Perthes disease, a condition of the hip joint that affects both dogs and humans.