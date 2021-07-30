New web portal simplifies reporting building, grounds issues on campus

Ram Works is the new portal for students, faculty, staff and visitors to report issues in buildings, or on the grounds around campus. Housing & Dining Services, the Lory Student Center, Campus Recreation and Facilities Management rolled out the updated portal on March 22, and anyone with a CSU eID can log into Ram Works.

If someone without an eID would like to report an issue, they can create a log in for Ram Works using a valid email address, which will also allow the system to keep them up to date on the progress of their work request. The portal can be accessed on a computer or a mobile device and photos or other documents can be attached in the message.

A login needs to belong to a specific person so that if there are any questions about what is needed the appropriate unit can reach out to the person reporting the issue.

The portal is to be used for reporting non-emergency issues. In the event of an emergency related to a building or grounds, please contact the dispatch offices of Facilities Management at (970) 491-0077, Housing and Dining Services Operations at (970) 491-7171, Lory Student Center Operations at (970) 491-4284 or the Student Rec Center at (970) 491-6359.