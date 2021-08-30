New leadership groups charge into gathering input and establishing goals for Courageous Strategic Transformation

Leadership Drafting Groups

Fifteen Leadership Drafting Groups are being formed to examine each of the following areas:

Research

Engagement

Health

Sustainability

SPUR

Facilities/Spaces/Places

Strategic Enrollment

Strategic Workforce Development, Support & Wellness

Individual & Institutional Accountability

Principled Philanthropy

Strategic Branding & Marketing

Athletics

Inclusive Excellence

Academic Master Plan

Financial Excellence

Group memberships can be viewed on the CST website. Each will be headed by a CSU leader and composed of diverse university stakeholders — including administrators, students, faculty, classified staff and administrative professionals.

“These groups feature thoughtful, interdisciplinary problem-solvers who will be reaching out to the campus community through open forums and other means to gain insight on the top specific, measurable goals for their area,” Beavers said. “Top priorities we’re already thinking about include human resources, budget and operations, as well as diversity, equity, inclusion and justice. We’re asking each group to look at how their work affects that area.”

McConnell said that the plan will have a significant impact on how CSU invests its financial resources in the coming years.

“We need to match our budget with our priorities,” she said. “We can’t meet our goals without having money behind them. I am really looking forward to seeing the innovations and creative solutions that these groups bring forward.”

Inspiration Proposals

Beavers explained that members of the CSU community are also invited to provide their thoughts and input by submitting “Inspiration Proposals.” Proposals must meet the following criteria:

Represent and serve multiple members of the CSU community

Clearly and succinctly describe the project or initiative

Include a feasible plan for implementation

Relate to one or more identified strategic target areas

Support CSU’s Green (sustainable thriving planet) and/or Gold (flourishing humanity) aims

“This is really an invitation to everyone at CSU,” Beavers said. “We are simply challenging ourselves to identify ways we can be better.”

Beavers added that there have already been changes associated with the CST process. Some examples include the new teleworking policy to recognize the changing workplace culture and employee needs/wellbeing and the realignment of several Student Affairs offices.

Beavers is being assisted in the process by Presidential Leadership Fellows Andrea Duffy and Scott Shrake, and she said that they are eager to meet with as many campus groups as possible to discuss the CST process, from employee groups to college leadership teams.

More information on the effort is available on an FAQs page on the CST website.