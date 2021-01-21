New VP to help advance CSU’s Courageous Strategic Transformation

President Joyce McConnell has taken a major step forward in Colorado State University’s Courageous Strategic Transformation process with the announcement of a new Vice President for Strategy.

Jenelle Beavers is a distinguished higher ed leader with both legal expertise and a background in academic administration who will join the Office of the President’s team in March. McConnell describes her as the perfect fit for this important new role.

“The position of chief strategy officer for the institution is one that we’re seeing at more and more universities, especially at large, complex institutions like CSU,” McConnell said. “Jenelle is incredibly talented, and uniquely qualified to help us really take our strategic transformation from the imagined to the real. She brings an external perspective, but also a commitment to the land-grant mission and to the future of higher ed. I am excited for the university community to get to work with her and to experience her remarkable talent.”

Beavers is currently a member of the Office of the General Counsel at the University of Missouri System, where she advises a four-campus university system that supports approximately 70,000 students and 20,000 employees, a Level 1 trauma center hospital, and an Extension program with activities in every county of the state. Prior to joining the OGC, Beavers served as the associate director of the Honors College and Missouri Scholars Academy.

Before joining the University of Missouri System, she worked for 11 years as a lawyer and litigator, including eight years with the U.S. Department of Justice where she received a Special Commendation for Outstanding Service from the assistant attorney general. An honors graduate of the University of Missouri with a B.A. in English, Beavers earned both a master’s degree in public health and a J.D. from the University of Michigan.

In her new role at CSU, Beavers will report directly to McConnell and work closely with the executive leadership team and faculty, staff and students to help CSU realize the shared courageous, strategic transformation that McConnell envisions.

“I am excited to continue my career in public service at Colorado State and join this vibrant community,” Beavers said. “This university has a wealth of talent and I can’t wait to work together to forge new paths that will benefit faculty, staff, students, Fort Collins and the state of Colorado.”