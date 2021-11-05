Today, Moby Arena is an iconic landmark of Colorado State University that has been woven into the tapestry of campus with its distinct architectural design.

But, why was the “white whale” built in the first place?

A growing program

After nearly 40 years playing in the crowded gymnasium of the old South College Fieldhouse – now known as the Glenn Morris Fieldhouse – the men’s basketball team needed a modern athletics facility to gain entrance to the Western Athletic Conference.

To begin the fundraising campaign, architect Floyd Lamar Kelsey unveiled a model of a proposed athletics complex design on Nov. 1, 1962.

Construction of what was then called the Auditorium/Gymnasium began in October 1964, and the following May, a formal cornerstone-laying ceremony included a time capsule for the new structure.

By January 1966, the building had opened to Ram basketball players and coaches for practice sessions.