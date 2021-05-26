Memories of World War II at Glenn Morris Field House

On Memorial Day – May 31 this year – the United States will pause to remember and honor military personnel who have died in war. It is also a fitting time to remember how Colorado State University contributed to the war effort during World War II, and a building named for one of the university’s most notable veterans.

Although the war was fought far from Fort Collins, it left a very real impact on what was then known as Colorado A&M. President Roy Green was challenged to keep the college going after many of the students, faculty and staff went to fight. He brought military training programs to campus, including pilot instruction, an Army clerical school, and special courses in engineering and veterinary science.

With accommodations needed for 1,500 military students in the early 1940s, the field house on College Avenue was converted to a barracks and the gymnasium became a dining hall. Coach Harry Hughes and ROTC Captain (later General) Lewis Walt set up an obstacle course on the grounds around the field house. As reported in a 1942 Collegian, “Aggie men are being given daily ‘commando’ training for combat duty… in a speeded-up physical fitness program at the College.”

Training for the Olympics