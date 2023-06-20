Mentoring award-winning presenters through interdisciplinary networks

Quynn points to recent successes by Bayley Wade, a master’s student in the Department of Health and Exercise Science as an example of how exceptional mentoring support from faculty and students across disciplines is a catalyst for success.

Wade took top honors in the statewide Colorado Council of Graduate Schools Three-Minute Talk Competition. She was nominated based on her winning presentations at CSU’s Graduate Student Showcase, the College of Health and Human Sciences Research Day, and the Graduate School’s pilot 3MT™ style challenge.

Wade credits many people, including her advisor, Brett Fling, for challenging her to succeed in recent competitions.

“I have the best advisor and lab, and my training in the Sensorimotor and Neuroimaging Lab has been invaluable to my communication skills development. Chris Patrick, my lab mate, develops the most creative presenting exercises which Dr. Fling welcomes enthusiastically,” said Wade.

Wade has taken advantage of mentor support during recent competitions to polish her storytelling technique of developing patient personas to better engage her audience. She expresses gratitude for the mentoring she received from Quynn and the experiences gained through competitions hosted at CSU.

“The most valuable part of participating in the Graduate School’s 3MT professional development training program was learning how to condense my thesis work and effectively communicate complex ideas in a concise and compelling way that is accessible to a non-specialist audience,” said Wade. “This experience has been such a bright spot in my time at CSU.”

Quynn added: “We are thrilled to have Bayley’s exceptional work and communication skills recognized. Bayley is wonderfully humble, reminding us that her advisor, her lab mates, graduate colleagues and judges have contributed to her journey.”

It takes a community to communicate research well.

“Bailey reminds me of an Olympic athlete who makes science communication look easy, but the hours of practice and hard work remain hidden behind the scenes,” said Quynn. “Fling’s Sensorimotor Neuroimaging Laboratory models how to value communication, trust, and relationship building.”

As Quynn points out, Bayley’s advisor and mentor takes an approach that has demonstrated success for many of his students.

“I use a holistic approach to solicit multiple rounds of feedback from folks at the undergraduate, graduate and post-graduate levels to ensure their delivery is understandable and impactful to a broad variety of educational backgrounds,” said Fling.