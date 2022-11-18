GradShow 2022 celebrates presenters with over $20K in awards

Colorado State University graduate students presented their research, entrepreneurship and creative arts while competing for over $20,000 in scholarships during the 2022 GradShow on Nov. 16.
Participants represented 53 departments and interdisciplinary programs across all eight colleges. Most participating graduate students presented posters. Visual and performing arts students shared their work, with displays and live performances.
Award winners were announced by the Graduate School and the Office of the Vice President for Research at a reception following a day of professional development events, a keynote and professional headshots.
Organizers said the GradShow would not be possible without the time, and financial support of sponsors and more than 100 judges.
Distinction in Creativity
1st Place for $250
Jake Friedman, English
2nd Place for $150
C Culbertson, English
Honorable Mention for $150
Chase Cate, English
Great Minds in Research
1st Place for $250
Emma Rettner, School of Advanced Materials Discovery
2nd Place for $150
Erica Patterson, Graduate Degree Program in Ecology
Honorable Mention for $100
Abby Otten, School of Advanced Materials Discovery
Rachel Brady, Cell and Molecular Biology
Sohaib Habiballah, Chemical and Biological Engineering
Bri Risk, Food Science and Human Nutrition
Daniel Sanchez, Civil and Environmental Engineering
Omar Yanouri, Molecular, Cellular, and Integrative Neuroscience
Skylar Yu, Psychology
Joseph Stewart, Cell and Molecular Biology
Bayley Wade, Health and Exercise Science
Abhishek Bhattacharjee, School of Advanced Materials Discovery
College of Business – Business for a Better World
$500 award
Joelle Friedlander, Business
CSU STRATA – Drivers of Innovation
Platinum award for $500
Ming-Hao Cheng, Electrical and Computer Engineering
Silver award for $250
Nipa Khair, School of Advanced Materials Discovery
Office of International Programs – Global Impact: Research
$400 award
Siddharth Kishore, Agricultural and Resource Economics
Matt Hyde, Graduate Degree Program in Ecology
Clara Mosso, Graduate Degree Program in Ecology
Graduate Student Council – New Graduate Student
Visual Arts Top Scholar for $300
Seojung Lee, Art and Art History
Research Top Scholar for $300
Carter Dojan, School of Advanced Materials Discovery
Kinjal Chheda, Psychology
Erin Fitz, Political Science
Carina Donne, Graduate Degree Program in Ecology
CSU Writes – Written Excellence
$500 Award
Arianna Basto Eyzaguirre, Human Dimensions of Natural Resources
Undergraduate Choice
Performing Arts Top Scholar for $125
Ben Pouncey, School of Music, Theatre, and Dance
Research Top Scholar for $125
Annie Campain, Food Science and Human Nutrition
Logan Dean, Cell and Molecular Biology
Sydney Holmes, Food Science and Human Nutrition
Sophie Seward, Health and Exercise Science
College-Specific Awards
Top Scholars for University Interdisciplinary Programs
1st Place for $500
Valerie Seitz, Cell and Molecular Biology
2nd Place for $300
Connor King, Cell and Molecular Biology
3rd Place for $250
Kaz Knight, Cell and Molecular Biology
College of Agricultural Sciences – Top Scholar
$500 award
Brandon Sandoval, Horticulture and Landscape Architecture
Avery Driscoll, Soil and Crop Sciences
Srishti Gupta, Agricultural Biology
College of Business – Dean’s Award for Research Excellence
$500 award
Hillary Prince, Business
Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering – Excellence in Research
$500 award
Jacob DeRoo, School of Biomedical Engineering
Sam Winston, Mechanical Engineering
Kevin Barry, Atmospheric Science
College of Health and Human Sciences – Excellence in Research and Scholarship
Excellence in Research and Scholarship for $250
Shivani Kaushik, School of Social Work
Aly Cavalier, Health and Exercise Science
Chris Patrick, Health and Exercise Science
Caitlin Clark, Food Science and Human Nutrition
Cristina Parsons, Occupational Therapy
College of Liberal Arts – Highest Achievement
Creative and Performing Arts for $500
Sumanma Wadhwa, Art and Art History
Scholarship/Research for $500
Diane Powell, School of Music, Theatre, and Dance
Edward Sarasty Salazar, Languages, Literatures and Cultures
Riley Lynch, Anthropology and Geography
Michelle Matter, Communication Studies
College of Natural Sciences Outstanding Scholar Award
$500 award
Nathan Neisius, Chemistry
Shree Sowndarya Santhanalakkshmi Vejaykummar, Chemistry
Christina Cole, Mathematics
Ashleigh Zaker, Psychology
College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences – Top Scholar
$500 award
Natalie Wickenkamp, Microbiology, Immunology and Pathology
Hayley Templeton, Biomedical Sciences
Rachel Maison, Biomedical Sciences
Oshani Ratnayake, Microbiology, Immunology and Pathology
Emily Castellanos, Biomedical Sciences
Warner College of Natural Resources – Top Scholar
$500 award
Anna Pfohl, Ecosystem Science and Sustainability
Maria Tiburcio Dias Belotti, Fish, Wildlife, and Conservation Biology
Josh Carrell, Forest and Rangeland Stewardship