GradShow 2022 celebrates presenters with over $20K in awards

Colorado State University graduate students presented their research, entrepreneurship and creative arts while competing for over $20,000 in scholarships during the 2022 GradShow on Nov. 16.

Participants represented 53 departments and interdisciplinary programs across all eight colleges. Most participating graduate students presented posters. Visual and performing arts students shared their work, with displays and live performances.

Award winners were announced by the Graduate School and the Office of the Vice President for Research at a reception following a day of professional development events, a keynote and professional headshots.

Organizers said the GradShow would not be possible without the time, and financial support of sponsors and more than 100 judges.