Mandatory benefits Open Enrollment period for State Classified employees continues through May 18

Open enrollment for benefits for Colorado State University State Classified staff began on April 14 and ends May 18. This year’s open enrollment period is mandatory , which means if you do not elect benefits by May 18, you will not have coverage effective July 1, 2020.

As the University comes together to address the COVID-19 crisis, your health and well-being continues to be the primary concern for Human Resources. We understand that during these unprecedented times, employees may be concerned with how best to participate in the mandatory open enrollment.

The HR Service Center and Benefits Unit offers several flexible options for you to reelect your benefits:

Online : Login to BenefitSolver.com (the company key is soc)

: Login to BenefitSolver.com (the company key is soc) Phone : Call the BenefitSolver Service Center at 1-888-460-9627

: Call the BenefitSolver Service Center at 1-888-460-9627 Mobile App : Use the MyChoice smartphone app

: Use the MyChoice smartphone app Human Resources: Contact MyHR@colostate.edu if you have questions or need assistance

Human Resources has also created a virtual learning experience in place of the annual benefits fair. These online presentations are being held April 15-16 and will be recorded and posted to http://hrs.colostate.edu/benefits/sc-oe.html for those who are unable to attend.

You can also find answers to the most Frequently Asked Questions at http://hrs.colostate.edu/pdfs/SC-OE-FAQs-2020.pdf.

Rest assured that Human Resources is dedicated to addressing your needs and finding creative ways to ensure 100% participation. HR employees are still working hard to serve you, but from behind the scenes in remote work locations.

Please email them at MyHR@colostate.edu or call (970) 491-6947 – they would love to hear from you!