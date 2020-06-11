Lull in campus activity has allowed construction to thrive

There has been one bright spot in the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic: A nearly empty Colorado State University campus for the past three months has allowed construction projects to continue unobstructed.

Tim Kemp, assistant director for Engineering and Capital Construction in Facilities Management, said not having to worry about traffic flows, parking relocation issues and rerouting students and employees has allowed construction to stay on schedule, and in many cases has pushed project completion well ahead of schedule.

“We’re really happy with the progress on all of our projects and think people will be surprised to see how much has been accomplished by these incredible construction crews while many of our community members were off campus,” he said. “We have definitely taken advantage of a quiet campus to get some of these critical projects completed.”

From new buildings rising from once empty spaces to major renovations of familiar buildings to new bike and pedestrian trails, there is a lot going happening on all four CSU Fort Collins campuses.