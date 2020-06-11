Lull in campus activity has allowed construction to thrive

Construction projects across CSU are on schedule, and some are ahead of the projected timeline. Photo by William A. Cotton
There has been one bright spot in the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic: A nearly empty Colorado State University campus for the past three months has allowed construction projects to continue unobstructed.
Tim Kemp, assistant director for Engineering and Capital Construction in Facilities Management, said not having to worry about traffic flows, parking relocation issues and rerouting students and employees has allowed construction to stay on schedule, and in many cases has pushed project completion well ahead of schedule.
“We’re really happy with the progress on all of our projects and think people will be surprised to see how much has been accomplished by these incredible construction crews while many of our community members were off campus,” he said. “We have definitely taken advantage of a quiet campus to get some of these critical projects completed.”
From new buildings rising from once empty spaces to major renovations of familiar buildings to new bike and pedestrian trails, there is a lot going happening on all four CSU Fort Collins campuses.
Main Campus
Work on the Lagoon is now complete. Photo by William A. Cotton
Nutrien Agricultural Sciences Building (formerly Shepardson Hall) construction and Amy Van Dyken Way/University Avenue – Construction on the Nutrien Agricultural Sciences building continues on schedule. Water line replacement work along Amy Van Dyken Way and on University Avenue has been completed and paving has begun along both streets. Work on both streets is four to five weeks ahead of schedule and both should be open around July 4.
Lagoon construction – Work on the Lagoon is complete and fencing around the area has been removed. The Lagoon is smaller than the original and has a more naturalistic appearance with a gravel trail, native grasses and border seating along the edge, and a new pump system that better circulates and cleans the water. Modifications to the grades of the pond basin will also provide additional stormwater and floodwater capacity in the event of another major flood on campus.
Video by CSU Drone Center
GeoX and Hughes Way – Fences remain around several intramural fields and drilling continues on what will be the largest ground-source heating and cooling system in Colorado, and one of the largest in the western United States. The project is several weeks ahead of schedule, with two-thirds of the bore holes already completed. Drilling will be completed by the end of June and the fields may be restored and usable as early as the end of August or early September.
Paving will soon begin along Hughes Way and the project is expected to be completed by mid-July, except for some landscaping work. This project, which includes new bike and pedestrian lanes and introduces two-way vehicle traffic, is four to five weeks ahead of schedule.
Meridian Village, Lory Student Center Phase III and NCAA Women’s Sports Complex – These three projects have been temporarily placed on hold because of the state budget shortfall.
Foothills Campus
Construction on the Temple Grandin Equine Center at the Foothills Campus is on schedule. Photo by William A. Cotton
Temple Grandin Equine Center – Work on the Temple Grandin Equine Center continues on schedule. Foundation work is nearly complete, and the steel frame will begin to rise at the end of June. The project is scheduled to be completed in January 2021.
Center for Vector-Borne and Infectious Diseases – Construction on the center is continuing on schedule with little or no impact to roads or parking. Substantial completion of the project is scheduled for Oct. 1.
South Campus
Johnson Family Equine Hospital – Steel is being erected on the $34.6 million project, which will cover six acres north of the James L. Voss Veterinary Teaching Hospital in the Veterinary Health Complex on CSU’s South Campus. Construction continues on schedule and will be completed in 2021.
Mountain Campus
Wastewater Treatment Facility – Construction of a new wastewater treatment facility is underway at the CSU Mountain Campus Research and Education Center.