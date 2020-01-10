Libbie Coy Way closed from University Avenue to A Street until fall 2021

Libbie Coy Way, from University Avenue to A Street, will be closed starting on Jan. 14 and remain inaccessible until fall 2021. As part of this, the north portion of the General Services Building parking lot will close on Feb. 3.

During this time, the Around The Horn bus will not have its bus stop on Libbie Coy Way at the Natural Environmental Sciences Building. This is to accommodate the construction at Shepardson Hall.

No vehicles or bicycles will be permitted on the closed portion of Libbie Coy Way. Portions of sidewalks also will be closed. Pedestrians, bicyclists and bus riders are advised to follow the detour signs around the area.

See the maps for all detours, including bus detours. For more information, contact Facilities Management Project Managers Jen Marley at (970) 568-6327 and Milt Brown at (970) 491-0307.