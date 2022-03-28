Latinx/é Activism Week kicks off this week

Colorado State University is celebrating Latinx/e Activism Week, which commemorates the historical contributions of activists, advocates and leaders such as Cesar Chavez, Dolores Huerta and those who participated in the farmworkers’ rights movements. The weeklong celebration includes a talk from activist Mónica Ramírez.

Programming from Monday, March 28, to Friday, April 1, will honor Latinx/e history while uplifting the contemporary Latinx/e activists, advocates and leaders who continue to contribute to advocacy for civil and worker’s rights in Colorado, Fort Collins and beyond. Organizers said they hope that CSU students and community members engaging in this programming can reflect and learn skills regarding different forms of advocacy and activism while building upon our historical legacies.

Ramírez will be featured on Tuesday, March 29, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Lory Student Center Ballroom A. This includes dinner beginning at 5 p.m. All are welcome. Participants can join online to watch the keynote live by visiting youtu.be/Gk5yUuHTQl0.

Ramirez is an attorney, author, and activist fighting for the rights of farmworkers, migrant women workers and the Latine(x) community. She is the founder of Justice for Migrant Women and founder and president of the Justice for Migrant Women, The Latinx House, and Poderistas.

Ramírez has received numerous awards, including Harvard Kennedy School’s first Gender Equity Changemaker Award, Feminist Majority’s Global Women’s Rights Award, the Smithsonian’s 2018 Ingenuity Award and the Hispanic Heritage Award. She was named to Forbes’ “Mexico’s 100 Most Powerful Women’s 2018” list and TIME magazine included her in its “2021 TIME100 Next” list. She is also an inaugural member of the Ford Global Fellowship. She serves on the Board of Directors of the National Women’s Law Center, Friends of the Latino Museum, and she is a member of The Little Market’s Activists Committee.

In addition to the events all week, the Morgan Library will feature a Chicanx Labor Movement and Chicanx Studies book display for interested individuals to pick a book and learn about Latinx/é activism through the historic Chicanx Labor Movement from Monday, March 28, through Friday, April 8.