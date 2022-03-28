Latinx/é Activism Week kicks off this week

Colorado State University is celebrating Latinx/e Activism Week, which commemorates the historical contributions of activists, advocates and leaders such as Cesar Chavez, Dolores Huerta and those who participated in the farmworkers’ rights movements. The weeklong celebration includes a talk from activist Mónica Ramírez.
Programming from Monday, March 28, to Friday, April 1, will honor Latinx/e history while uplifting the contemporary Latinx/e activists, advocates and leaders who continue to contribute to advocacy for civil and worker’s rights in Colorado, Fort Collins and beyond. Organizers said they hope that CSU students and community members engaging in this programming can reflect and learn skills regarding different forms of advocacy and activism while building upon our historical legacies.
Ramírez will be featured on Tuesday, March 29, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Lory Student Center Ballroom A. This includes dinner beginning at 5 p.m. All are welcome. Participants can join online to watch the keynote live by visiting youtu.be/Gk5yUuHTQl0.
Ramirez is an attorney, author, and activist fighting for the rights of farmworkers, migrant women workers and the Latine(x) community. She is the founder of Justice for Migrant Women and founder and president of the Justice for Migrant Women, The Latinx House, and Poderistas.
Ramírez has received numerous awards, including Harvard Kennedy School’s first Gender Equity Changemaker Award, Feminist Majority’s Global Women’s Rights Award, the Smithsonian’s 2018 Ingenuity Award and the Hispanic Heritage Award. She was named to Forbes’ “Mexico’s 100 Most Powerful Women’s 2018” list and TIME magazine included her in its “2021 TIME100 Next” list. She is also an inaugural member of the Ford Global Fellowship. She serves on the Board of Directors of the National Women’s Law Center, Friends of the Latino Museum, and she is a member of The Little Market’s Activists Committee.
In addition to the events all week, the Morgan Library will feature a Chicanx Labor Movement and Chicanx Studies book display for interested individuals to pick a book and learn about Latinx/é activism through the historic Chicanx Labor Movement from Monday, March 28, through Friday, April 8.
Latinx/é Activism Week
Partners for Latinx/é Activism Week include El Centro, Campus Activities, Ram Events, SEED and CSU Libraries.
March 28 to April 8
Chicanx Labor Movement and Chicanx Studies Book Display
Daily during Morgan Library Hours
Morgan Library
Pick up a book and learn about Latinx/é activism through the historic Chicanx Labor Movement. Books about the labor movement and Chicanx studies are on display at Morgan Library.
Monday, March 28
Latinx/é Activism Week: Writing with Ancestors
3:30-4:30 p.m.
Morgan Library 110A
Storytelling can empower self-actualization and community-building. Grab your favorite writing tool and join this writing workshop to learn how to write with your ancestors and tell your story. Collaboration with FCCAN Community Action Network Foor Justice, Peace & Environment.
Tuesday, March 29
Keynote Speaker: Mónica Ramírez
5:30-6:30 p.m.
LSC Ballroom A and Virtual (youtu.be/Gk5yUuHTQl0)
Mónica Ramírez, gender equity activist, civil rights attorney, and founder and president of Justice for Migrant Women, will give a keynote presentation. Food will be provided.
Wednesday, March 30
SEED: Activism Workshop
5:30-7 p.m.
LSC 226 and 228
Join El Centro for an interactive workshop to learn more about community activism. The workshop will be led by student facilitators from the SEED program. Participants will get to reflect and share stories about their own views/values around activism and define this for themselves. RSVP at colostate.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_aY4g1dLAnJaNQxw.
Thursday, March 31
Lunch with Latinx/e Leaders: Betty Aragon-Mitotes
Noon to 1:15 p.m.
El Centro and via zoom (https://zoom.us/j/95298945944)
Lunch with Latinx/e Leaders is a program intended to give CSU Latinx/e Faculty and Staff an opportunity to share/present about a topic they hold expertise, passions and/or knowledge of with CSU students. This program is meant to create an opportunity for faculty and staff to also share a bit about their educational journey as Latinx/e folks with the intent of building a community of support for Latinx/e students at CSU.
Friday, April 1
Art as a Healing Practice
Noon to 1 p.m.
El Centro
To close Latinx/e Week of Activism El Centro is hosting an interactive space to talk about “Art as a Healing Practice.” As part of engaging in activism, it is also important to care for ourselves and our communities and part of this is engaging in healing spaces to decompress and process. Art has played an important role in engaging in Activism as well as a form of healing and self-care. We will engage in conversation about the different art forms and how they have played a role in activism while also engaging in our own creative process. Food will be provided.