Join the 2021 Earth Day Challenge

Colorado State University has partnered with the City of Fort Collins on the 2021 Earth Day Challenge, an online competition to reduce carbon emissions and conserve energy and water on campus and in the Fort Collins community between now and April 22, Earth Day 2021.

CSU employees and students may join as individuals or have a larger impact and create an Earth Day Challenge team within an office or unit.

Actions that score points in the challenge include taking shorter showers, lowering the thermostat at home, recycling, composting food and switching to using LED lighting.