Join the 2021 Earth Day Challenge

An aerial shot of Braiden Hall at Colorado State University, which features solar panels atop the residence hall. Photo by Joe Mendoza/CSU Photography
Colorado State University has partnered with the City of Fort Collins on the 2021 Earth Day Challenge, an online competition to reduce carbon emissions and conserve energy and water on campus and in the Fort Collins community between now and April 22, Earth Day 2021.
CSU employees and students may join as individuals or have a larger impact and create an Earth Day Challenge team within an office or unit.
Actions that score points in the challenge include taking shorter showers, lowering the thermostat at home, recycling, composting food and switching to using LED lighting.
Join the challenge
Students may join the CSU Student Community Group
Employees sign up through the CSU Employee Community Group
Every team that earns 5,000 points will be entered into the drawing for the grand prize and will have a shot at other prize categories, too.
Joining the challenge is easy.
Get started at shiftfoco.com, where you can also connect with others virtually and become part of a growing community of change agents who are making CSU and Fort Collins a healthier and more sustainable place.
CSU students, employees rise to the challenge
ASCSU, the Associated Students of Colorado State University, has created a CSU Student Community Group. The student effort is led by Sophia Shepp, ASCSU director of Environmental Affairs.
CSU Campus Energy Coordinator Stacey Baumgarn,co-chair of the President’s Sustainability Commission Engagement subcommittee, said he hopes CSU employees will join the challenge, too.
“CSU and the City of Fort Collins have had so many great partnerships,” he said. “Joining together to reduce carbon dioxide emissions through this challenge is another great opportunity where working together, we all make a difference.”
CSU employees can join the CSU Employee Community Group. Individuals who have already joined the Earth Day Challenge can still link their account with the CSU Employee Community Group.
How to join the Shift FoCo Earth Day Challenge
- Create an account at shiftfoco.com
- Join a team or community group, or create your own and invite friends and neighbors
- Pick the actions you can take before Earth Day, April 22
- Complete these actions and track your progress at shiftfoco.com to earn points and prizes
Jensen Morgan, environmental specialist for the City of Fort Collins, said over 580 households and 26 teams competed in the first year of the Earth Day Challenge in 2020.
“This year we are hoping for even more participants,” Morgan said. “The Shift campaign is aimed at inspiring people in Fort Collins to make small shifts in their everyday lives that help us create a more sustainable and healthier community overall.”
Prizes
The winner of each category will have the opportunity to pick a prize option. ASCSU will award a variety of prizes valued up to $65 to the top 15-point earners of the CSU Student Community Group.
In addition, the top ten students will receive vouchers for use at the Lory Student Center for actions taken through the end of March.
You must live in Fort Collins to qualify for prizes from the City of Fort Collins.
Grand prize drawing
Anyone who earns 5,000 points before midnight April 22, 2021, will be entered to win:
- 1-year of free curbside pickup composting from a local composting business
- $200 gift card to a Fort Collins grocery store of your choice
- $200 gift card to a Fort Collins bicycle shop of your choice
Find out more about the Shift movement and the 2021 Earth Day Challenge at https://www.shiftfoco.com/.
Story by Jill J. Marx, Communications Specialist – City of Fort Collins, Stacey Baumgarn – CSU Campus Energy Coordinator, Sophia Shepp – ASCSU Director of Environmental Affairs