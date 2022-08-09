Help needed for Move-In Week

As Colorado State University prepares to welcome students during move-in week — Aug. 15-19 — Housing & Dining Services is seeking additional help from the University community to get them settled in before they begin classes.

Support shifts are available throughout the week, with anticipation that Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be the busiest as those are the designated Move-In days.

Shifts include dining centers, RamCard Office, cardboard corrals, and a few other opportunities.

Each shift provides opportunities to interact with and welcome first-year and returning students and can also be a team-building opportunity.

To sign up, visit HDS Move-In Assistance Sign-up. For any questions about shifts or roles, email christie.mathews@colostate.edu.