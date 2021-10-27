Health benefits open enrollment available until Nov. 12

Open enrollment – the once-a-year period when faculty and staff can make changes to their health and retirement benefits — began Oct. 25 and runs through Nov. 12.

Changes made during open enrollment become effective Jan. 1. This annual opportunity for faculty, administrative professionals and non-classified staff members who meet eligibility requirements for University benefits includes the opportunity to make changes to health plans and add or drop, partners or children from a health plan.

Changes to health plans outside of open enrollment dates are allowed only for specific circumstances that include births, adoption, changes to marital, domestic partnership or civil union status, and other similar events.

To update your benefit options, visit Employee Self-Service at aar.is.colostate.edu. You must submit official documentation for any new dependents you add to your insurance to Human Resources by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12.

“We work hard to ensure open enrollment is a simple process. After a year of uncertainty, there are minimal plan changes that would require you to update your benefits during this period. We want employees to have more time to focus on their health and well-being by exploring resources available in our rich university benefits package,” said Teri Suhr, chief total rewards officer.

Monthly premiums for benefits

Because of rules with university insurance providers, individual faculty and staff and CSU will pay more for monthly medical premiums.

CSU health plans are self-funded. This means that all claims are paid for directly by the University. The cost-share model means that CSU employer premium contribution to any plan is based off 100% of the Green Plan employee-only coverage ($617 in 2021) and 76% of the Green Plan family coverage ($1,174 in 2021). Employees then pay the difference based upon plan choice and dependent coverage.

CSU will continue to pay 100% of the cost of coverage for employee basic life and short- and long-term disability coverage; there is no increase in monthly premiums for voluntary life insurance and vision coverage.

Annual Benefits Fair

The annual benefits fair is back and will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 3 at the Lory Student Center Ballroom 350D. This is a great opportunity to learn about the many options available to employees through the university’s robust benefits package. In addition, on-demand resources from our vendors will be available to accommodate anyone unable to make the benefits fair in person.

Health and Wellness

Health savings account – Ram Plan

The $500 health savings account contribution for each employee enrolled in the Ram Plan-HDHP plan will continue.

FITlife wellness incentive

Employees enrolled in the Anthem Health Plan can benefit from the FITlife wellness incentive by completing four wellness programs. Employees who take the following steps receive an extra $150 (before taxes) in one paycheck by completing the following four steps:

PARTICIPATE in the Health Fair blood draw Off-Campus? Visit your health care provider for the blood draw and use this link to download the form to bring to your physician or the LabCorp form to have your blood drawn at a LabCorp facility. CHECK-IN with a retirement counselor or attend a webinar and complete this form REGISTER for Anthem Engage COMPLETE Anthem’s Health Assessment

A step-by-step guide to complete these steps can be found here.

If all of these tasks are completed by Dec. 31, the $150 (taxable) income will be included on a Spring 2022 paycheck.

ALEX – benefits counselor

ALEX, the online benefits counselor, helps employees learn about available benefits. This tool can also help you decide how much to put into your health savings account or flexible spending account – and which other health and retirement benefits might be a good fit for you.

Enroll in ALEX here.

Virtual Help Sessions

Visit with Human Resources virtually via Teams, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday. Register for a personal, 15-minute appointment to ask questions or receive enrollment assistance.

Register for an Appointment

Sign up

15-minute appointments

On Your Appointment Date

Join Microsoft Teams Meeting

Call-In Number: 1-970-628-0547 (Toll Free)

Conference ID: 690 534 488