Free tax help available on select Saturdays in Rockwell Hall

Colorado State University students in the Department of Accounting and tax professionals in the community will be providing free tax return preparation as part of the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program.

The service for individuals (no international returns) is set for select Saturdays in the basement of Rockwell Hall of the College of Business beginning Feb. 8, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program is open to anyone. AARP membership is not required.

Visitors should bring all of the information needed to file their returns. The entrance is near the corner of Meldrum and Laurel streets. After parking in any of the adjacent lots (305, 310 or 315), visitors should follow “Tax Aid” signs and enter through the east entrance of the building. The site will be closed on March 14 and March 21.

For more information about the program, email questions to kristen.reilly@colostate.edu.