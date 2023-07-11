Free football season opener tickets available for faculty and staff

Editor’s note: The following message was sent to the CSU community on July 11.

Dear CSU Community,

Fall football is coming fast and to kick things off, we’re excited to announce free tickets for faculty and staff to the 2023 season opener on Sept. 2. Faculty and Staff Appreciation Day at Canvas Stadium is a time for our whole community to celebrate you—our amazing CSU employees.

Come out to support our student-athletes and enjoy the day with your colleagues. The Sept. 2 game is at 5 p.m., with Ram Walk Tailgate festivities starting at 1 p.m. Each CSU employee will receive two complimentary tickets. Follow the steps below to claim yours, and join us as your CSU Rams face Washington State. We can’t wait to see you there.

Thanks for all you do and go Rams!

Amy Parsons

President, Colorado State University

Joe Parker

Director of Athletics, Colorado State University

Claim Your Two (2) Complimentary Faculty and Staff Appreciation Day Football Tickets – Deadline to Reserve Tickets is Friday, Aug. 11

Click this link – csurams.com.evenue.net. Enter your employee ID number in the promotional code box. Do not include the dash or number after the dash. If you have trouble entering your employee ID number, type in BACK:your employee ID number, then hit enter. For example—BACK:123456789 Select “Find Tickets” and select your seat location by clicking on the green section where you’d like to sit. When selecting your seats, two boxes will appear, one box is labeled, “Free Employee Tickets” and the other is labeled “Discounted Employee Tickets.” You may select a maximum of two “Free Employee Tickets.” You may also select additional seats choosing “Discounted Employee Tickets.” Select “Add to Cart.” A parking box will appear asking if you need to purchase parking. Click the “Check Out” button. A box will appear to either login or create an account. If you already have an account with the Rams Ticket Office, login. If not, please create an account. Click the “Place Your Order” box. You’ll receive an e-mail confirmation shortly after placing your order. You’ll receive your tickets via e-mail the last week of August.

Game Day Details

Parking lots open at 1 p.m. Sept. 2. Click here for a game day parking map. All fans are welcome to the Ram Walk Tailgate located adjacent to Hughes Way. Admission is free, and food and beverages are available for purchase. The tailgate opens at 1 p.m. with live music beginning at 1:30 p.m.