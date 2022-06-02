Farewell party for Mary Stromberger set for June 29

In July, Mary Stromberger will depart from her position as the provost for graduate affairs and dean of the Graduate School at Colorado State University. A farewell party for Stromberger will take place June 29 at 4-5 p.m. on New Belgium porch at the north end of Canvas Stadium. Light appetizers will be provided, and there will be a cash bar. All who wish to celebrate Stromberger’s accomplishments at CSU and wish her success in future endeavors are welcome to attend the farewell party.

After 20 years at CSU, Stromberger has accepted a position as vice provost and dean for graduate education at Ohio State University. During her time as a Ram, Stromberger advocated for graduate students and postdoctoral scholars, prioritized graduate student well-being and enhanced professional development programming. Stromberger has embodied CSU’s Principles of Community and supported the land-grant mission of making higher education accessible to everyone.