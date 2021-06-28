Fall update from the Provost and Executive Vice President

• We encourage students who have not yet completed their Fall 2021 course registration to visit RAMweb as soon as possible to finalize their schedule, and to explore open seats still available.

• The University will continue to offer a small number of online sections and hybrid courses (i.e., a mix of face-to-face and remote instruction) to accommodate students who need options in course delivery.

• We also will continue to offer faculty technology support and professional development training through The Institute for Learning and Teaching to help with course delivery innovation.

Student life

• We anticipate full in-person capacity at The Rec and the return of intramural and sport clubs.

• There will be expanded sit-down dining options across campus including dine-in seating in dining centers and the Lory Student Center.

• There will be many in-person events across the university including with student organizations, cultural and resource centers, and campus activities.

• The Student Support website provides information about various support services available for students including the cultural and resource centers.

Health protocols

• The Pandemic Preparedness Team has lifted physical distancing requirements for fall (with the approval of University leadership and in consultation with county health officials).

• Protocols for use of masks for indoor spaces such as classrooms, labs, studios, common spaces and offices (beginning Aug. 1 and through the fall) will be determined and announced later this summer.

• Information about vaccines for CSU faculty, staff and students (including how students can voluntarily submit their COVID vaccination records and options for exemptions) can be found on the COVID Information and Resources webpage.

• The PPT’s current Public Health Guide for Summer and Fall 2021 academic, University Housing, Lory Student Center Food Court, events and conferences, Athletics, transportation and other college-related activities also is available on the COVID information page.

I don’t think any of us again will ever visit the historic Oval or the other beautiful spaces on our CSU campuses and take them for granted. The pandemic created disruption and losses to our way of life, but it has taught our Ram community how resilient, caring and committed we are to each other. As we renew our community in the fall, one of our goals will be to listen to and respect the way people work and learn, and discuss what that will mean as we (eventually) move beyond COVID.

I hope you are enjoying the summer wherever you are and whatever your endeavors, and that you are staying healthy. I look forward to seeing you in August, and I remain optimistic that the fall will bring a welcomed time for fully reuniting our Ram community.

Sincerely,

Mary Pedersen

Provost and Executive Vice President