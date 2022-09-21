Faculty and staff version of YOU@CSU brings confidential well-being resources to employees

A stalwart well-being tool for students — YOU@CSU – is now available in a tailored version for faculty and staff.

A confidential resource, YOU@CSU is an online portal that now connects both students and employees to resources, advice, and skill-building for well-being and health. The new employee version launched last week and provides CSU faculty and staff with both personal and career resources. It can be accessed at you.colostate.edu.

“Human Resources is thrilled to be among the first universities to bring this nationally-recognized resource to our employees,” Robyn Fergus, vice president for Human Resources said. “Through this portal, employees can access confidential, personalized tools 24/7 to help them with several core life themes: to succeed in their careers; to have thriving physical and mental well-being; and to find purpose, community and social connections that matter to them.”

“YOU@CSU elevates the health and well-being of our entire community,” Fergus added.

YOU is part of YOU@College, an online tool initially developed for university students by Grit Digital, a company launched by CSU grad Joe Conrad. The first platform was created in collaboration with CSU teams, primarily through the Health Network. Conrad gifted access to YOU to CSU faculty and staff.

Some faculty and staff have been using YOU@CSU since its launch in 2016. Those individuals will automatically be migrated to the employee version of the tool, providing them with on-point resources designed specifically CSU faculty and staff. The tool also provides tips to help faculty and staff promote student belonging, success and well-being in and out of the classroom.

Dozens of offices from across the university helped create CSU-specific information for the tool, with the implementation effort being led by the benefits unit in Human Resources. The launch of the faculty and staff version of YOU@CSU is the culmination of a year of building system criteria and university departmental collaboration focused on delivering the employee well-being tool.

Some topics included in YOU explore advice on diversity and identity, leadership, professional development, physical health, managing stress and anxiety, mindfulness, and work-life balance. YOU is dynamic in that each employee can select topics to focus on, and it’s completely confidential.

Visit YOU.colostate.edu to set up a personalized, confidential well-being tool.