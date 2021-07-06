Ergonomics matching funds available for departments with financial need

• Online training

• Ergonomic evaluation

• Matching funds application

Visit the ergonomics matching funds website for more details, to ensure eligibility, review program details, requirements and procedures, access the employee matching funds dashboard, and submit an electronic application. Contact the ergonomics office with questions.

Ergonomics assistance available

Even if a department does not need matching funds assistance, making changes to your office/computer workstation environment to ensure you are working in “neutral postures” is highly recommended. When setting up your computer workstation, use the basic guidelines found on the CSU ergonomics website.

If you cannot set up your workstation properly on your own (after attending training and/or using the workstation setup guide from the link above), consider an evaluation from a specialist. Evaluations can be done in-person, or remotely via MS Teams whether for the traditional office on campus or for a teleworker working from a home office.

Completion of online training, which walks you through workstation setup, is also highly recommended for any employee who works on a computer. Online training is available for both the traditional office and for the teleworker working from a home office. Completing either training session will fulfill the matching funds training requirement. –

For more information on the ergonomics program or matching funds program, contact Frank Gonzales, (970) 491-2724, frank.gonzales@colostate.edu