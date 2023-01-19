Employee Appreciation Board recognizes Office of the Vice President for Research Services IT team

The Colorado State University Employee Appreciation Board is highlighting the Office of the Vice President for Research Services IT team for going above and beyond its normal duties.

The team regularly provides exceptional IT assistance to 14 departments and 14 subgroups under the Office of the Vice President for Research.

They have gone above and beyond, helping remote and hybrid staff get set up in their home offices, and they have even gone to people’s homes to help with IT needs. They attend hybrid meetings (nights and weekends) even when it’s not within their department, just to make sure things run smoothly. The whole team stepped up to take on additional responsibilities, all while still providing excellent service.

“Jon and his team are amazing!” said nominator Shami Loose, executive assistant to the Office of the Vice President for Research. “They provide desktop computer support, address cell phone concerns, and troubleshoot an array of IT needs for the Office of the Vice President for Research, all with only two full-time employees and two part-time students. They are humble, friendly, professional and all-around amazing colleagues to work with.”

The CSU Employee Appreciation Board is grateful to the Office of the Vice President for Research Services IT team for how well they manage the needs of a considerable number of staff and are quick to reply and troubleshoot problems. The team was celebrated with a Panhandler’s Pizza lunch.

Colorado State University’s Employee Appreciation Board recognizes groups that go above and beyond their normal duties. Nominate a campus unit at https://csueab.colostate.edu/nominate-a-unit/.