Employee Appreciation Board recognizes facilities key and dispatch desk

The Colorado State University Employee Appreciation Board recognized the Facilities Management key and dispatch desk on Sept. 29, to honor them for their amazing attitudes and quick work as they assist Green Hall and other CSU departments on campus to keep them running.

The morning recognition event was celebrated with breakfast burritos from Consuelo’s and swag giveaways provided by the CSU EAB Advisor Board.

The facilities desk team nomination was approved for recognition by the EAB board. No matter what the circumstance or request, urgent or non-urgent, the team members maintain a positive attitude. Their exemplary customer service is provided without frustration, but with smiles you can almost “see” over the phone, and their kindness is appreciated by all of the departments on campus.

These individuals at the facilities desk are being recognized because the responders and actions are seamless. Liz Luna, Lisa Newton, Christina Miller, Amy Ouska, and supervisor Lori Barker provide exemplary service.