Employee Appreciation Board honors the Client Services Team

The Colorado State University Employee Appreciation Board is highlighting the Client Services Team in the Office of Admissions for doing an exceptional job.

The Client Services Team serves as the overall first point of contact for a broad constituency across multiple communication platforms (chat, phone, email, in-person) for the application process as well as troubleshooting technical issues.

“Within my professional role at CSU, I frequently interact with the team for assistance with graduate applicants and can attest to their willingness to learn and troubleshoot outside of their undergraduate responsibilities,” wrote nominator Janet Porter of the Office of Admissions. “Within my personal role as a parent of a future Ram, their willingness to assist families in navigating the unfamiliar processes of college applications/admission/next steps has been a comfort to me. This team rocks!!!”

The team was celebrated with breakfast burritos and CSU swag.

Colorado State University’s Employee Appreciation Board recognizes groups that are excellent at what they do. To nominate a campus unit, visit csueab.colostate.edu/nominate-a-unit.