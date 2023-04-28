Eddy, Kuder scholarships benefit CSU employees, applications due May 31

Full-time employees of Colorado State University who are furthering their education are eligible for two scholarships, named for longtime members of the campus community.

The Joan Gaynor Kuder Scholarship offers two scholarships, each for $2,475, and the Janet and Allan Eddy Scholarship offers a $1,400 award annually. Both are competitive awards, and the deadline for full consideration for both is 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31.

Questions about either scholarship? Contact Maggie Miranda-Birt at maggie.miranda-birt@colostate.edu.

Joan Gaynor Kuder Scholarship

The Joan Gaynor Kuder Scholarship was established in memory of Kuder in 1989. The first scholarship was awarded in 1992. Kuder served CSU in several capacities during her 17 years of association with the university. She believed strongly in and encouraged life-long learning and the important role it plays in employees’ job satisfaction. Her family and friends established this scholarship to continue Kuder’s work.

There are two scholarships available for the 2023-24 academic year, each for $2,475. The scholarship committee is seeking applications from full-time, 9- or 12-month CSU employees (administrative professional, state classified, faculty) who have an active record of academic achievement and advancement, are working toward an identified educational goal, and have contributed to their particular units and/or to the university community by serving in additional capacities.

Employees do NOT have to be formally admitted to a degree program to be considered for this scholarship. Past recipients are NOT eligible for the scholarship. The scholarships will be awarded in Fall 2023. Recipients must be enrolled at that time to receive the funds.

Deadline for full consideration is 11:59 p.m. on May 31. This is a competitive award.

Applications and more information available online at: studentaffairs.colostate.edu/resource/joan-gaynor-kuder-scholarship

Minimum Requirements

Currently registered for at least 3 credits through CSU-Fort Collins or CSU-Online (including the Colorado State University study privilege).

Stated goal of attaining a degree from Colorado State University.

Eligible employees include full-time (40 hours per week) state-classified personnel, administrative-professional staff, and academic faculty.

This is a competitive award. It is important that applicants provide thoughtful and clear responses to the questions.

A complete application includes responses to the short essay questions; a copy of transcripts (unofficial copy is acceptable) in chronological order; one letter of recommendation that addresses your lifelong learning.

Janet and Allan Eddy Scholarship

The Janet and Allan Eddy Scholarship was established to annually provide a $1,400 scholarship to eligible CSU employees who have made sustained progress toward attaining an undergraduate degree from CSU.

Janet and Allan Eddy worked at CSU for over 30 years in a number of offices, including Enrollment Services, Human Resources, the Music Department, Hartshorn Health Center and the Alumni Office.

They have encouraged family and fellow workers to continue their education as a way to prepare themselves for both work and home. As employees, Janet and Allan have seen some employees struggle to complete their education while they are working.

Allan is a graduate of CSU’s College of Business, and their two daughters, Cheryl Ann and Sandra Lynn, are graduates of the Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering. Janet coordinated the CSU Alumni Marching Band for 11 seasons. Both Janet and Allan have been active with on- and off-campus programs supporting the elderly. They hope this scholarship will provide both the incentive to continue pursuing a degree as well as some meaningful monetary assistance to the person chosen. The scholarship will be awarded for Fall 2023. The recipient must be enrolled at that time to receive the funds.

Deadline for full consideration is 11:59 p.m. May 31. This is a competitive award.

Applications and more information is available online at studentaffairs.colostate.edu/resource/eddy-scholarship

Selection Criteria

Colorado State University employee (30-40 hours per week), nine-month or 12-month. Eligible employees include state classified personnel or future equivalent. Demonstrate sustained progress toward a degree by registering for 3-9 credits per academic year (which may include the Colorado State study privilege) with the stated goal of attaining a degree from Colorado State University in the College of Business, the Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering, the College of Health and Human Sciences or in a major related to gerontology or the care of the elderly. Individuals who have contributed to their particular departments and/or the University as a whole by serving in additional capacities. Letters of recommendation that support your application for this scholarship.

This is a competitive award. It is important that applicants provide thoughtful and clear responses to the questions. A completed application includes:

Copy of transcripts (unofficial copy is acceptable).

Two letters of recommendation.

Short answers to questions relating to your academic goals, service to your employer and community.

Other questions? Contact Maggie Miranda-Birt at maggie.miranda-birt@colostate.edu.