Earth Month compost giveaway and e-waste collection Friday, April 8

Colorado State University is repeatedly recognized as one of the country’s most sustainable academic institutions, and April Earth Month at CSU is a great time to celebrate all of the accomplishments that got us there.
Leading up to the CSU Earth Day festival on April 20, there are many events taking place this year that give the campus community an opportunity to learn about and engage in sustainable activities and actions. Closing out Zero Waste Week (April 4-8) there will be a compost giveaway and e-waste collection event on Friday, April 8, in the Moby Arena parking lot from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Compost giveaway
Enrich the soil in outdoor or indoor gardens, by picking up some free compost, harvested from CSU’s composting facility on the Foothills campus. “Regular soil tends to be leached of beneficial vitamins and minerals each time it is used for gardening purposes, and adding in compost will revitalize those nutrients each year,” said Kirstie Tedrick, sustainability project manager with Housing & Dining Services. Bring your own shovel; there is a limit of two, 5-gallon buckets per person.
To learn more about Housing & Dining Services composting efforts, visit housing.colostate.edu/about/sustainability/zero-waste.
E-waste collection
CSU Surplus Property will be collecting small, non-functioning electronics for recycling or safe disposal. Any reasonably-sized items (powered by a cord or battery) are being collected free of charge. There is a limit of two items per person of personal electronics, and commercial equipment cannot be accepted, such as copy machines or freon-containing devices such as fridges or AC units.
“All e-waste is sent through the University’s contracted and certified vendor for end-of-life recycling. More information can be found at thinkdynamic.com,” said Jake Drenth, manager for Surplus Property through the Department of Central Receiving. “We normally see a lot of aged equipment that you can tell has been sitting in a closet or garage and had been forgotten, or waiting for the right opportunity like this to be disposed of properly and with confidence.”