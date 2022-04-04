Earth Month compost giveaway and e-waste collection Friday, April 8

Colorado State University is repeatedly recognized as one of the country’s most sustainable academic institutions, and April Earth Month at CSU is a great time to celebrate all of the accomplishments that got us there.

Leading up to the CSU Earth Day festival on April 20, there are many events taking place this year that give the campus community an opportunity to learn about and engage in sustainable activities and actions. Closing out Zero Waste Week (April 4-8) there will be a compost giveaway and e-waste collection event on Friday, April 8, in the Moby Arena parking lot from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Compost giveaway

Enrich the soil in outdoor or indoor gardens, by picking up some free compost, harvested from CSU’s composting facility on the Foothills campus. “Regular soil tends to be leached of beneficial vitamins and minerals each time it is used for gardening purposes, and adding in compost will revitalize those nutrients each year,” said Kirstie Tedrick, sustainability project manager with Housing & Dining Services. Bring your own shovel; there is a limit of two, 5-gallon buckets per person.

To learn more about Housing & Dining Services composting efforts, visit housing.colostate.edu/about/sustainability/zero-waste.