EAB recognizes Education Abroad team

The Colorado State University Employee Appreciation Board is proud to highlight Education Abroad for doing an exceptional job.

CSU Education Abroad sends over 1,600 students abroad each year to more than 80 countries. Per their website, the team wants these life-transforming experiences to be as accessible as possible for all students. They can last from a week to a year and include study, research, internships, service learning, and other opportunities.

CSU Education Abroad was nominated by Toni-Lee Viney, manager of undergraduate programs for mechanical engineering.

“The Education Abroad office elevates the concept of exceptional,” Viney said. “I have worked closely with a variety of individuals in this unit for many years and have been continually impressed with their superior collaboration and unwavering passion for their mission.”

She added: “This is a group that is truly making a difference in the lives of students and are having significant positive impacts on our institution’s implementation of Principles of Community as well as student recruitment, retention and sense of belonging.”

For CSU Education Abroad’s efforts to further the lives and experiences of students and the collaboration with its campus partners and communities, the EAB celebrated the team with a sandwich lunch and CSU swag.