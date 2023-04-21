Dayglow headlines RamFest 2023 on April 27

Dayglow, an American indie-pop project, is performing at RamFest, an annual concert at Colorado State University open to students, community members and Colorado residents alike.

This year’s RamFest at Moby Arena is set for Thursday, April 27, at 6 p.m. Tickets range in price from $10-$25 at csutix.universitytickets.com.

Created by Sloan Struble in 2017, Dayglow is known for their infectious beats and upbeat lyrics. Struble began making music in his college dorm room and quickly gained recognition for his unique blend of catchy melodies and thought-provoking lyrics.