Dayglow headlines RamFest 2023 on April 27

Dayglow, an American indie-pop project, is performing at RamFest, an annual concert at Colorado State University open to students, community members and Colorado residents alike.
This year’s RamFest at Moby Arena is set for Thursday, April 27, at 6 p.m. Tickets range in price from $10-$25 at csutix.universitytickets.com.
Created by Sloan Struble in 2017, Dayglow is known for their infectious beats and upbeat lyrics. Struble began making music in his college dorm room and quickly gained recognition for his unique blend of catchy melodies and thought-provoking lyrics.
RamFest 2023 information
Date: Thursday, April 27
Time: Doors open at 6 p.m.
Location: Moby Arena
Tickets: csutix.universitytickets.com
Student Tickets: $10
CSU Community: $20
General Public: $25
Dayglow’s debut album, “Fuzzybrain,” was released in 2018 and was met with critical acclaim. Since then, the band has continued to release hit songs, including “Can I Call You Tonight?” and “Close to You.”
RamFest policies
- Ticket pick-up: Entry to Moby Arena for RamFest requires a physical ticket.
- Ticket pick-up prior to show (preferred): Avoid long lines and waiting times by picking up your ticket prior to the show.
- Tickets can be picked up at Lory Student Center’s Campus Information & Box Office desk (second floor across from Sweet Sinsations) anytime between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
- Day of show ticket pick-up: Tickets can be picked up at will call at the north concourse of Moby Arena between 9 a.m. and 6:45 p.m.
- Parking Information: Free parking is available after 4 p.m. in Moby Lot #195, designated “A” parking.
- Seating Information: All seating is general admission. Arrive at Moby early to get priority seating/standing room.
Moby Arena policies
- Physical tickets are required to enter the RamFest venue and are nonrefundable.
- Note: Lost tickets cannot be refunded or reprinted.
- No bags are allowed in RamFest venue.
- There will be no bag checks or storage locations available to the public at the RamFest venue.
- Wallet-size clutches no larger than 4.5 x 6.5 inches and medical bags are permeated, but subject to security screening.
- Disruptive behavior will result in dismissal from the event.
- No re-entry.
- No tailgating or camping of any kind.