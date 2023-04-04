CSU’S Department of Design and Merchandising hosts City Strut fashion show

The “hustle and bustle” of city life comes alive via the theme of CSU’s Spring 2023 Design and Merchandising Fashion Show – City Strut: The Sidewalk is Your Catwalk!

This year’s show highlights the talented seniors in the apparel design and production concentration who have put their hearts and souls into creating 17 signature capstone collections. They will be presented at 7:30 p.m. May 5 in Canvas Stadium.

Student tickets are $15 (student ID needed), general admission tickets are $25 and VIP tickets are $75. VIP tickets include admission to the 5-7 p.m. pre-show reception located at the Nancy Richardson Design Center. Tickets can be purchased online or in person Lory Student Center information desk.

City Strut is inspired by the “hustle and bustle” of city life that reflects diverse attitudes and styles. The student collections include punk rock fashion, ’90s club attire, western wear, and yoga athleisure (athletics/leisure wear) that capture the exhilarating energy of the urban environment.

The CSU Design and Merchandising Fashion Show is made possible through the hard work of the students enrolled in the Fashion Show Production and Event Planning course, DM 474. Students in the four committees – Garment and Modeling, Promotions and Publicity, Stage and Set and VIP and Reception – conceptualize and execute the show from start to finish.

The Department of Design and Merchandising is part of CSU’s College of Health and Human Sciences.