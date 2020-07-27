CSU Tuition Grant celebrates 10 years of making higher education affordable and accessible

When McConathy first joined the BOG in 2007, he was an unknown entity, with no ties to CSU or to higher education in the state.

“All I knew was that Pat was an oil man from Louisiana, and that he was on the board for Middlebury College – a place that has very little in common with CSU,” Frank, who was CSU provost at the time, said, admitting he was a bit wary.

McConathy was more terrified than wary. He literally had been tabbed by then-Gov. Bill Ritter to fill a board opening the day before the BOG meeting. He knew nothing about CSU, did not know anyone on the board and had never been to Fort Collins.

“I had to look it up on the map before I left from my house (in Denver) for the meeting,” he said. “All I knew was Middlebury, and all Tony knew of me was that I was the guy who always kept saying, ‘raise tuition.’ That’s what we did at Middlebury when we needed money.”

McConathy also knew Frank as the guy who was always stressing the importance of the land-grant mission and the promise to provide access to everyone qualified. Raising tuition made access, well, less accessible. But CSU, like the rest of the country, was in dire financial straits and needed to figure out a way to move forward.

When McConathy was named BOG chair in 2009 – on the same day Frank was named CSU’s president – this unlikely duo came together with a common goal: pushing the university toward greatness while keeping it affordable. Frank began to hammer out a plan.

“At the time, resident and non-resident tuition at CSU were below national averages, but the state was cutting back on its support of higher education,” Frank said. “Our plan was to build enrollment and bring tuition to national averages, which would insulate us from funding cuts by the state.

“My primary concern with the plan was that we would price out low-income kids. Pat and (then-Chancellor) Joe Blake fully supported the plan to get bigger, but we had to make sure to push some of that new money back to help low-income kids. That’s how the plan was born.”

Here’s an ironic twist to the tale: McConathy, who claimed no knowledge of the land-grant mission, graduated from Louisiana State University – the land-grant school in his home state. And like many students at land-grant schools, he grew up in a very modest home; both parents were teachers.

“When I look back, I couldn’t have gone to college if I hadn’t gone to a land-grant school,” he said. “The more I worked with the BOG, the more everything in that land-grant mission started to resonate with me. I wanted to make sure CSU helped kids like me and gave them a chance to improve their lives – and their families’ lives.

“When I look back at my time on the board, that’s the program that makes me proudest.”