CSU grads reflect on impact of Tuition Assistance Grant program

Violeta Flores and Lora Elliott have never met each other, but the two Colorado State University graduates have a lot in common.

Both are from Colorado Springs, with less than five miles separating their high schools. At CSU, Flores and Elliott both worked jobs to help make ends meet, while taking full course loads each semester, in addition to excelling at internships and participating in student organizations.

And at graduation, both were among the first in their families to earn a college degree, something they say would not have been possible without the financial support of initiatives like the CSU Tuition Assistance Grant program.

“As someone that didn’t have the means to pay for college, the Tuition Assistance Grant, among other scholarships, definitely helped me by not always having to work 40 hours a week while going to school,” said Flores, who recently earned her bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. “It allowed me to pay for my dorm, pay for my tuition, pay for my books.”

Today, Flores is an engineer at Lockheed Martin in Englewood, Colorado, working on the electrical ground support system for hypersonic missiles.

Elliott, who graduated in 2015 with her bachelor’s degree in economics and political science, is an assistant planner for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, just outside of Pendleton, Oregon.

For Elliott, who had dreams of working in government back in high school, she said she didn’t initially pay attention to all of the sources of funding as a student because of classes and work. But a lot has changed since then.

“With the hindsight of having been out of school for a few years, the money I received from the Tuition Assistance Grant Program allowed me to work a reasonable number of hours while still attending school,” she said. “It has directly led to the life and career that I have right now. It’s something that didn’t matter at the time, but it means everything to me now.”