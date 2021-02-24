CSU to close its Confucius Institute in June

Colorado State University has announced that it will close its Confucius Institute effective June 30.

The 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, passed with bipartisan congressional support, includes language that restricts access to Department of Defense research funding at universities that host a Confucius Institute. CSU enjoys a strong research partnership with the Department of Defense and other government funding organizations, and the recent passage of the NDAA has led to this decision to close the Confucius Institute.

The Confucius Institute at CSU has been a leading provider of Mandarin language and cultural programming in Northern Colorado since its inception in 2012. The Confucius Institute has instructed hundreds of local students through its language programs and engaged with thousands of community members through annual cultural events, enriching the lives of many and serving as a bridge between people in the United States and China.

CSU is a recognized national leader in comprehensive internationalization and remains committed to advancing global engagement through its teaching and research programs, both on campus and abroad.