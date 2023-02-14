CSU stands with Michigan State University

Editor’s note: The following message was sent to the CSU community on Feb. 14, 2023

Dear Ram Community:

I wanted to reach out to you with a brief message in the aftermath of the tragic shootings that took place last night at Michigan State University. I know we all stand in solidarity with MSU and grieve for the victims and their families, and the entire campus community.

I also am concerned about the impact that this event may have had on each of you. We have several former CSU colleagues and many alumni working at MSU, and I am sure many of us have former students, research and academic collaborators, friends and possibly even family members there. The MSU campus community is still in shock and disbelief, and they are trying to process this senseless act of violence as they begin a long journey of healing. I have reached out to my friends at MSU and also to Interim Provost Thomas Jeitschko to let them know CSU stands with MSU.

We have shared messages with resources surrounding human-caused tragedies and natural disasters that have occurred in our state, the nation and the world too often in recent months and years, and I want to remind you of resources available to you, should you need support at this time. Students have access to services through the following: Student Support Resourcesand YOU@CSU. For faculty and staff, there are several options available through Human Resources: YOU@CSU, a list of Well-Being Resources and the Employee Assistance Program.

Events that cause human suffering have an impact far beyond their physical boundaries. Our hearts are with MSU and those affected by this tragedy.

Sincerely,

Jan

Janice L. Nerger, PhD

Interim Provost & Vice President for Academic Affairs