Even before construction on its CSU Spur campus is completed in 2022, the CSU System has been following an anchor institution model of engaging and working with the communities surrounding the future site.

An anchor institution is a firmly rooted, place-based entity that leverages its assets and scale to increase access to educational opportunities, building community wealth, supporting economic and workforce development, and promoting the health and safety of residents and their environment. The anchor institution approach has gained traction as public-serving institutions acknowledge their impact on nearby historically underrepresented and underserved communities.

“An anchor institution framework is a way of doing community-engaged work that is already within CSU’s wheelhouse as a land-grant institution,” said Tiana Nelson, assistant vice chancellor of External Relations for the CSU System. “CSU has a history of serving our communities, and we feel it is important to intentionally support our Denver neighbors as we construct the CSU Spur campus.”

Community wealth, resiliency

Anchor institutions engage with their communities in mutually beneficial ways, which can include procuring goods and services from local businesses, catalyzing new businesses, partnering with local organizations, hiring locally, creating career pathways, collecting and disseminating research findings, and sharing resources.

“Anchors have a unique opportunity to increase overall quality of life,” said Michelle Sturm, coordinator for the Denver Anchor Network at the Center for Community Wealth Building, who works to engage anchor institutions to create greater economic opportunity in low-income communities of color.

Sturm is encouraged by the work of the CSU Spur outreach team, especially as it continues to develop “genuine relationships with young people, residents, and community partners in GES.”

In the years leading up to Spur’s groundbreaking in May 2020, the CSU System prioritized engagement with residents in the surrounding historically under-resourced neighborhoods of Globeville and Elyria-Swansea (GES) — forging dozens of partnerships with nearby schools, nonprofits, and service providers to better align its existing and future programs, resources, and services with the needs and desires of its nearest neighbors.

CSU’s Denver Extension office actively supports Spur’s community engagement efforts, and is currently contributing to a statewide community needs assessment (CNA) to help, in part, align its current and future programs more closely with the community’s interests and shared resources.

“The community always shapes all of our programing,” said Dan Goldhamer, assistant county director and horticulture agent with CSU Denver Extension, who helped coordinate the assessment and has been active in GES for several years.

Denver Extension delivers numerous programs to GES residents, including afterschool STEM programs for youth and food systems education and support in partnership with organizations such as The GrowHaus, Focus Points Family Resource Center, Big Green, Denver Parks and Recreation, Denver Public Library, and Denver Public Schools, including Bruce Randolph School (BRS), the local middle and high school.