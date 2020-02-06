Second ‘Road to CSU’ event expands to reach all students at Denver’s Bruce Randolph School

“Today has been eye-opening, especially to how colleges really want us to pursue college,” said Alicia Martinez, a senior at Bruce Randolph School in north Denver.

On Jan. 31, Martinez participated in the second annual “Road to CSU” event, which included more than a dozen interactive, co-facilitated sessions focused on preparing students for standardized testing, navigating financial aid and the application process, acclimating to college culture, identifying personal strengths and values, and considering post-college career pathways.

“They took time out of their day just to make us see all the pathways that could be possible for us,” Martinez said.

While the 2019 “Road to CSU” event was open only to BRS 9th-graders – fewer than 100 students – this year’s program expanded to reach all of the school’s more than 750 students, Grades 6-12.

System-wide collaboration

“The ‘Road to CSU’ event highlights the benefits of creating a college-going culture early on a student’s educational journey,” said Lucia Delgado, director of CSU College Access programs.

Delgado and her team at the CSU Access Center coordinated the event in partnership with Bruce Randolph School faculty and staff, CSU Alliance Partnership, CSU Bookstore, CSU Division of Enrollment and Access, CSU Office of Admissions, CSU System, Denver Scholarship Foundation, and INSPiRE.

“We were able to come together in partnership to provide students with a day filled with learning and high impact activities that left the students excited for college and their futures,” said Delgado.

In an effort to make the event a CSU System-wide effort, CSU-Pueblo – a federally designated Hispanic-Serving Institution enrolling more than 4,000 students – also joined the 2020 lineup, and sent an Admissions representative to provide an overview of the institution’s degree programs and admission requirements.

“Road to CSU” is one of numerous programs stemming from the University’s established partnership with BRS, and also serves as an example of the student-centered programs that will be hosted at the future Spur campus at the National Western Center.

CSU System is actively engaging schools, nonprofits, and businesses in the neighborhoods surrounding the new three-building campus to create community-focused programming that can move in when it opens in 2022.

Learning for life

Expanding “Road to CSU” to include activities for BRS middle school students also allowed the CSU System campuses and teachers to grow the event’s impact and engagement.

“[Today’s program] is extremely, extremely important – especially for these kids in 8th grade,” said BRS student-teacher Sara Bacon-Maldonado, who teaches 6th– and 8th-grade language arts.

Bacon-Maldonado attended John F. Kennedy High School in southwest Denver and is currently completing a master’s program at the University of Denver.

“A lot of these kids are going to be first-generation students, so maybe they don’t see the resources that are available for them yet,” she said. “I think it’s important – especially as a college student now – that we’re giving them these ideas, like, ‘You can do it; even though none of your family has done it, you can.’”

BRS English teacher and head basketball coach Joel Lommasson agreed.

“It’s really valuable just to get our students processing and thinking about all these different facets of college-going life,” he said, noting that his junior-level students often are unaware of financial aid programs like FAFSA® (Free Application for Federal Student Aid).

“It’s good for [students] to come in for an entire day and process college,” he said. “To be able to go really in-depth is pretty significant.”

During the “Identity Wheel” activity, Alicia Martinez reflected on the values and roles of personal identity in a college setting: “In college, you’re really able to expand and choose what you want to be.”

Martinez intends to study nursing at Metropolitan State University of Denver and currently is completing a concurrent enrollment course at Colorado Early College, securing her senior license before graduating in the spring.

“I’ll be one step ahead, so I can really specialize in what kind of nursing I want to do. I want to stay in Colorado.”