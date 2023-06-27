CSU shares information on Drug and Alcohol Abuse Prevention Program

Editor’s note: The following message was sent to the CSU community on June 27.

Dear Students and Employees,

Colorado State University has a long-standing commitment to the support and maintenance of a drug-free environment for our students and employees. This includes intentional substance use education and resource sharing so that our community can make informed choices around substance use. The Drug-Free Schools and Communities Act requires the university to distribute to all employees and students information about our Drug and Alcohol Abuse Prevention Program.

The program webpage and the full document go into detail about CSU’s substance abuse prevention efforts, focusing on helping students and employees make healthy and responsible choices, while avoiding harm to self and others. Health risks associated with drug and alcohol abuse are explained and university and community resources are summarized for help with drug- or alcohol-related issues. Pursuant to the Drug Free Schools and Communities Act, it also describes the university’s standard of conduct prohibiting drug and alcohol use and abuse. It states that the university will impose disciplinary sanctions against those who violate that standard and identifies relevant federal and state criminal penalties.

The university’s Drug and Alcohol Abuse Prevention Program represents our sustained commitment to creating a healthy learning and work environment. To ensure the success of this mission and to provide this important information to every student who is enrolled for at least one credit and to all new employees, this notice is distributed every semester to all Colorado State University students and employees. Please familiarize yourself with the policies and resources on the Drug and Alcohol Abuse Prevention Program website or document. To comply with the Drug Free Schools and Communities Act, in addition to the annual notice of our Drug and Alcohol Prevention Program above, every two years an institution of higher education must conduct a review of its alcohol and other drug program to determine effectiveness and the consistency of sanction enforcement, in order to identify and implement any necessary changes. The 2022 Biennial Review is available for download and review.

Under the federal Controlled Substances Act, marijuana is classified as a Schedule 1 controlled substance and is illegal. Consistent with that federal law, the university prohibits the unlawful or unauthorized possession, use, distribution, dispensation, sale, or manufacture of marijuana on university property or as part of any university activity. Colorado Amendment 64 which took effect in 2012, legalizes certain activities related to marijuana in Colorado but does not affect federal law or the university’s marijuana prohibition.

The university’s marijuana prohibition applies to both recreational and medical use. That means having a medical marijuana registry identification card under Colorado Amendment 60 does not allow you to use or possess marijuana on university property (including outdoor spaces, classrooms, and residential halls) or as part of any university activity.

Contact the Clery compliance program at vpuo_clery_compliance@mail.colostate.edu with questions regarding this notice.

For questions or support, students should contact Health Education and Prevention Services at 970-491-1744. University employees can contact the Employee Assistance Program at 970-491-3437 or call ComPsych at 800-497-9133 to receive confidential counseling related to mental health or substance use/misuse.

Sincerely,

Craig Chesson Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students