CSU photographers capture once-in-a-lifetime images of Comet NEOWISE

Take a moonless, relatively cloudless night at the top of a 10,000-foot mountain pass, plus three members of the Colorado State University Photography and Video team intent on capturing long-exposure images of the night sky, and throw in one comet making its closest approach to Earth in 6,000 years. The result? Some truly spectacular images.

Photographers John Eisele and Bill Cotton and videographer Ron Bend took a road trip up Poudre Canyon on July 19, stopping when they were far from city lights on La Poudre Pass, next to the Neota Wilderness, not far from the CSU Mountain Campus. They set up their equipment before sunset, and by 10:30 or so, it was dark enough for them to get to work capturing stars.

Looking north, Bend noticed a smudge that he suspected might be Comet NEOWISE, just below the Big Dipper. Eisele said it was so faint that it was difficult to see if they looked directly at it, but focusing on a nearby tree brought it into their peripheral vision. Cotton tried for a tight shot through his 400mm lens.