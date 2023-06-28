CSU Ph.D. students named P.E.O. Scholars

Three Colorado State University graduate students are recipients of the annual P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) Scholarship, an annual $20,000 scholarship.

This year, 825 applications were received from throughout the United States and Canada. One hundred ten applications were selected for support. Twenty-five applications were from Colorado and of those, five were chosen, two of which were nominated by Chapter HF in Estes Park.

The review process for the Scholar Award is merit-based and extremely rigorous. Paige Hansen and Allison Kohler, both Ph.D. students in Ecology at CSU, as well as Annika Weber, a Ph.D. student in Food Science and Human Nutrition, are among the 110 recipients.