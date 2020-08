Sidewalk south of Gifford Hall closed Sept. 8-9

The sidewalk immediately south of Gifford Hall on the north side of Lake Street will be closed to repair a utility under the walk. The bike lane adjacent to the sidewalk also will be closed. For more information, contact Clay Tucker at (970) 556-4926 or Jason Weitzel at (970) 556-4726.

See the map and watch for pedestrian and bike detour signs.