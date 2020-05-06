CSU parking and road closures May 2020

Vehicular access to Library Parking Lot 425 and Hartshorn Parking Lot 412 will be detoured May 11-15. The intersection of Hughes Way and Meridian Avenue will be closed, west of Hartshorn. Drivers will need to take Pitkin Street through the Braiden Parking Lot 412 to the library parking lot and Hartshorn parking lot.

Pedestrians will be able to use the west side of the intersection at Hughes and Meridian, but the sidewalk on the south side of Hughes Way east of the intersection will be closed.

These detours and closures are for utility work associated with the Hughes Way improvements. For more information, contact Facilities Project Manager Tony Flores at (970) 491-7110.