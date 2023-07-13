CSU offers ergonomic tips for the home office

In today’s modern workplace, many people are working from home, where they may not have the same set-up and equipment as a traditional office.

Ergonomics is about improving your comfort, health and productivity with thoughtful workplace design. There are some small changes you can make to your home/teleworking office set-up that will benefit your health and wellbeing.

Monitor:
• Set the top of your monitor at, or slightly below eye level
• Keep your neck straight instead of craning or twisting
• Position your monitor about an arm’s length away
• 20-20-20 Rule: Look 20 feet away every 20 minutes for 20 seconds

Keyboard and mouse:
• Make sure your arms are close to your body with elbows near your sides
• Use an external keyboard and mouse, and place them close to your body.
• Keep your wrists straight by floating your hands above your keyboard while typing.

Chair:
• Choose a chair with back support and sit so your back is fully supported, reclining slightly if possible
• Don’t sit on a stool, couch, or exercise ball

Visit the ergonomics website created by the Office of Risk Management and Insurance at rmi.colostate.edu/ergonomics for more tips and tricks.

