CSU, Fort Collins community honors legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Hundreds of Colorado State University and Fort Collins community members took part in the annual march and celebration honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., with a call by speakers to be courageous.

The 1.2-mile march on Jan. 20 began in Old Town Square, with march leaders guiding participants south on College Avenue toward the CSU campus for a celebration at the Lory Student Center. The celebration featured a talk by the president and CEO of the Urban Leadership Foundation of Colorado.

Malik Burton, a second-year graduate student in the Student Affairs in Higher Education Program at CSU, led the march with a charge and challenge to the community around the theme of “Preservation to Manifestation.”

Referencing injustices across race, gender and sexual orientation that made local and national headlines, Burton prescribed the importance of rest in social activism. He explained that rest allows activists to preserve themselves so they can have the power to manifest their social justice dreams.

“I am not worried about you continuing the work of combating injustices in society,” Burton said. “I am not worried about your commitment to educating those around you on topics of social justice and equity. I am worried — I repeat, I am worried — that you will forget about the healing power of rest.”

Following the charge, Adrian Jones, student development and retention coordinator of CSU’s Black/African American Cultural Center who played a key role in organizing the march, sang “We Shall Overcome” before the march started.